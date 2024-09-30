Atlético Ottawa Secures Spot in 2024 Canadian Premier League Post-Season

September 30, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has secured a match at TD Place in the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) playoffs. Following the draw at home to Halifax Wanderers on Sunday, Pacific FC was defeated in Winnipeg on Monday, guaranteeing Ottawa a Top-4 finish and a home playoff match. The date, time and opposition are yet to be determined with three matches left in the Regular Season campaign.

Atlético's 1,500 Season Seat Members have their seats reserved and have first rights of refusal. They will be allowed to secure their ticket, as well as additional seats, at a preferred rate. All other supporters of Atlético and the Beautiful Game can register their interest in attending through the club's website. Playoff waitlist is now live!

This is Atlético's second appearance in the CPL post-season, as the club reached and hosted the final in 2022 in front of a league-record crowd of close to 15,000 supporters. It has been a historic professional soccer season so far in the capital, as Ottawa has broken the club's goal-scoring record, Rubén del Campo broke a club goal-scoring record, Dani Morer broke a club assist record and Ollie Bassett has become the all-time appearance record holder.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.