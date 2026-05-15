Mastrantonio Goes Top Bins!!!
Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Anuar Peláez assisted Medgy Alexandre's blistering finish before he converted from the penalty spot to lead Spokane Velocity FC to a 2-1 victory over FC Naples at One Spokane Stadium as Luca Mastrantonio got one back for the visitors in second-half stoppage time, extending the hosts' perfect start at home to five wins.
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