Mastillo's Bat, Record-Breaking Wheels Lead Spikes Past Crosscutters, 8-7

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Lock Haven University's own Jake Mastillo drove in five runs, and the State College Spikes set a single-game franchise record with eight stolen bases in an 8-7 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Mastillo, whose alma mater lies between State College and Williamsport on Route 220, singled in the Spikes' first run of the game in the second before clubbing a two-out, three-run double to right-center field in the third. The Moscow, Pa. native then completed his night with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.

Mastillo now has nine runs batted in this Major League Baseball Draft League season, the most on the Spikes.

State College also generated an 8-for-8 performance on the basepaths to match the record set last year on July 28 against the Trenton Thunder. Kevin Karstetter and Lyndon Weaver stole two bases apiece, while Carlos Aranda, Ben Columbus, Tommy Schroeder and Ty Hill swiped one each.

The Spikes built an 8-2 lead through five innings, then staved off a late Crosscutters rally as Mansfield (Pa.) University's Hunter Deprimo (1) entered the game with the tying run on base and the winning run at the plate and struck out Dante Leach to end the game.

Schroeder and E.J. Doskow each collected RBI singles to aid the Spikes' offensive cause.

State College reliever Thomas Wilhite (1-0) picked up the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings across the third and fourth. Wilhite gave up one hit and three walks while striking out two batters.

Christian Wall delivered two shutout frames in the seventh and eighth while allowing two hits and recording three strikeouts. Deprimo earned the save after allowing one hit in 1/3 of an inning.

Williamsport (5-4) reliever Braden Nett took the loss after being tagged with four runs on five walks and one strikeout over 2/3 of an inning.

Spikes fans were also privy to a special visit from Sean Clifford. The quarterback signed autographs, threw out the ceremonial first pitch and had a role in a pair of on-field games at the ballpark on Saturday as he prepares to return to the Blue and White in the fall as QB1.

Sunday, the Spikes and Crosscutters finish their three-game series with a 6:05 p.m. rubber match as the scene shifts to Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Right-hander Chris Chiriboga (0-0) heads to the mound for State College, while Williamsport is slated to send right-hander Jack Parisi (0-0) to the hill.

Following Sunday's game, the Spikes will have an off day on Monday before starting a six-game jaunt through West Virginia and Trenton.

