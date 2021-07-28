Mason Mitchell Returns, Caporusso Signs

July 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have resigned winger Mason Mitchell and inked center Louie Caporusso to Standard Player Contracts ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Mitchell, 27, returns to Cincinnati after spending the 2020-21 season with the Florida Everblades. The Edmonton, Alberta native previously spent all of the 2019-20 campaign with the Cyclones, finishing fourth on the team in scoring with 18 goals.

A cousin to longtime NHL winger Rene Bourque, Mitchell enters his fifth professional season. He previously spent time in the Washington Capitals' farm system, playing for both the South Carolina Stingrays and skating in 40 games with the Hershey Bears (AHL).

"I'm very excited," said Mitchell on returning to Cincinnati. "It's an amazing city with great fans and I'm looking forward to bringing a Kelly Cup back to the Queen City. I had a good experience down there (with the Everblades). I was lucky enough to play this past season. We had a good team, I met a lot of great people, and made friends for a lifetime, but I'm ready to move on to the next chapter in my career with coming back to the Cyclones."

Mitchell joins fellow forwards Jesse Schultz and captain Justin Vaive as returning players for the Cyclones thus far.

A new face to the team comes in the form of 32-year-old center/winger, Louie Caporusso. A nine year pro, Caporusso returns to North America for the first time since playing for the Reading Royals in 2013-14. The Toronto, Ontario native was plucked in the 3rd round of the 2007 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators before enjoying a four year collegiate career at the University of Michigan.

Since 2014, Caporusso has played overseas for teams in Germany, Sweden, and Italy. He notched 182 points in 218 career games in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), and most recently put up 21 points across 25 games for Asiago in Italy.

"I have great memories playing in North America before going to Europe," said Caporusso. "I've grown an appreciation over the years with how lucky it is to do something you love for a living. having the opportunity to play for Matt (Thomas) in a great city and an organization with a great reputation pushed me to make the decision to play for the Cyclones. My family and I are incredibly excited to start our lives in the Cincinnati/Kentucky area and I'm looking forward to a successful season!"

"We're thrilled to get Mason back with us this season and to be bringing Louie into the mix here, too," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "Mason was one of our top goal scorers in 2019-20. It always helps to have someone who has been here before, knows some of the guys in the locker room, and knows how to play our brand of hockey. With Louie, we're getting someone new to us, but a veteran of the game. He's got speed and skill down the middle to be a solid center for our team and he'll be a great fit with our veterans and forward group."

The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.