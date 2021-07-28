Icemen Bring Back Rugged Defenseman Jacob Friend

Jacksonville IceMen defenseman Jacob Friend

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jacob Friend for the 2021-22 season.

Friend, 24, returns to the Icemen where he recorded eight points (1g, 7a) with 101 penalty minutes in 44 games during his rookie campaign last season. Friend quickly established himself as one the most physical defenders in the league with this gritty and rugged style of play.

Prior to joining the Icemen, Friend logged 14 points (3g, 11a) with 136 penalty minutes in 53 games played at St. Mary's University (USports) from 2018-2020. The 6-2, 205-pound blueliner totaled 63 points (9g, 54a) along with 266 penalty minutes in 166 appearances with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2015-2018. The Bowmanville, Ontario resident captained Owen Sound during the 2017-18 season.

Friend joins forward Ara Nazarian as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

