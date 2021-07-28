Admirals Name Campbell New Head Athletic Trainer

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Wednesday afternoon they have hired Dillon Campbell as their new Head Athletic Trainer.

Campbell joins the Admirals after spending last season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Amarillo Bulls. Prior to that, the Colorado native was the Athletic Trainer at Colorado College (NCAA-D1).

"We are very excited to welcome Dillon to the Admirals family," said Admirals General Manager and Assistant Coach Ryan McGinnis. "His professionalism, knowledge of his profession and his ability to relate to the 2021 athlete stood out to me right away. He is a highly motivated guy and that is what our organization needs in order to move forward in a positive direction."

Campbell graded with a B.S in Athletic Training from Miami University in Oxford, OH. In addition to that, he was a Student Athletic Trainer for all their D1 sports programs, including their hockey team. After his time in Ohio, Campbell graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with an M.S in Exercise Science and Health Promotion - Performance Enhancement and Injury Prevention.

"I'm extremely honored and excited to join a team with such a notable history," said Campbell. "I'd like to thank Mr. Cavanagh, Ryan McGinnis, Rod Taylor, and Molly Fostek from Ivy Rehab for the opportunity. I look forward to puck drop on October 22!"

You can connect with Dillon by following him on Twitter: @Dillon_ATC_EMT.

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM (EST) at Norfolk Scope.

