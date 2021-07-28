Jake Theut Signs with the Admirals for 2021-22 Season

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have officially signed goaltender Jake Theut to a contract for the 2021-22 season.

Theut, 27, was originally signed with the Admirals for the 2020-21 season. But when the Admirals opted out of the season, the 6'3 goaltender signed with the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

Theut dominated with a 16-1-2 record, leading all SPHL goaltenders in wins while ranking second in goals-against average (1.74), save percentage (0.933), shutouts (three) and minutes played (1,307). Behind Theut, the Mayhem went on the President's Cup Final where they ultimately fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

At the end of the season, Theut was named SPHL Goaltender of the Year.

The Michigan native cracked his way into the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2019. After 27 days in Greenville, Theut was traded to the Admirals on February 11, 2020. Theut would finish his season with the Admirals, where he would receive the majority of the starts in-goal before the cancellation of the season in March.

Jake Theut gets into position to make a save against the Brampton Beast on March 7, 2020 | (Photo: Paul Jensen)

In the last 10 games of the Admirals season, Theut started in nine of those games. He went 2-4-3, including a 35-save performance in which the Admirals defeated the Maine Mariners, 3-2, on March 10. His other win came on February 22 against the Florida Everblades, where he allowed just one goal on 37 shots.

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM (EST) at Norfolk Scope.

