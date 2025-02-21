MASL Ten for Ten - Ed Hale (Baltimore Blast)

February 21, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast YouTube Video







On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with longtime Baltimore Blast owner Ed Hale to talk about his origins in indoor soccer, some Blast history and more!

