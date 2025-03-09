MASL Ten for Ten - Chiky Luna (San Diego Sockers)
March 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
San Diego Sockers YouTube Video
On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with the assistant coach and GM of the San Diego Sockers, Chiky Luna
