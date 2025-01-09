MASL En Español - St Louis Ambush vs. Empire Strykers - 1.13.25 - 6:35pm PST
January 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video
En Español - St Louis Ambush vs. Empire Strykers Live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.
Check out the St. Louis Ambush Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 9, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.