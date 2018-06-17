Martinez Powers Owlz to First Win

(Grand Junction, CO) - The Orem Owlz (1-2) came from behind to beat the Grand Junction Rockies (2-1), 7-3 on Sunday night at Suplizio Field thanks in part to Orlando Martinez who hit a grand slam and drove in five of the Owlz' seven runs in their first win of the season.

For the second straight night, the Rockies struck first. Todd Czinege opened the bottom of the second inning with a double to left and then came home to score on an error off of a single from Niko Decolati, giving the Rockies a 1-0 lead. Grand Junction added a second run when Decolati scored on a double play grounded into by John Cresto, upping the Rockies' lead to 2-0.

The Owlz cut into the deficit in the third inning. With a runner at second base with two outs, Kevin Maitan ripped a single to right, scoring Rayneldy Rosario, cutting the Rockies' lead to 2-1.

The game stayed 2-1 until the eighth inning when the Owlz got the offense going. The inning started with back-to-back walks to Rosario and Livan Soto. After Maitan grounded into a fielder's choice, Orlando Martinez did the same, scoring Rosario, tying the game at two. With two outs in the inning, Tim Millard lined a single into center that was misplayed by Daniel Montano in centerfield, scoring Martinez, giving the Owlz a 2-1 lead

Martinez provided the Owlz with insurance in the ninth, hitting an opposite-field grand slam, extending the Owlz' lead to 7-2. Grand Junction picked up a run in the ninth but Jake Lee (1) shut the door with a quality two innings, earning the save in an Owlz 7-3 win. Cristopher Molina (1-0) tossed three shutout innings in relief to earn the win while Michael Agis (0-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and the Rockies finish the series on Monday night at 6:40 PM, as Johnny Morell makes the start for the Owlz.

NOTES: Francisco Del Valle singled in the eighth to push his hitting streak to three games. Kevin Maitan also extended his hitting streak to three games with the RBI single in the third. Tim Millard's hit in the eighth was the first of his professional career. Rayneldy Rosario scored three runs in the win.

