Osprey and Billings Rained out on Father's Day

June 17, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





BILLINGS, MONT - With field conditions unfit to play at Dehler Park on Father's Day due to rain, Sunday's game between the Missoula Osprey and Billings Mustangs has been postponed until Monday.

Sunday's game will be played Monday as a double-header, beginning at 6:05 pm at Dehler Park. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings.

The Osprey head home to Missoula for the first time Tuesday to take on the Helena Brewers. Tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub at 140 N Higgins Ave or call (406) 543-3300. Monday's broadcast starts with the Mission Paint Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN 102.9 and the MiLB First Pitch App.

