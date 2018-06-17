Sunday's Mustangs Game Postponed Due to Rain

June 17, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs game against the Missoula Osprey scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a double-header on Monday, June 18th. Both games will be seven-inning contests with first pitch in game one scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MT. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and game two will commence 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Tickets for Sunday's game may be exchanged for any remaining regular season home game at the Dehler Park ticket office.

