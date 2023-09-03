Martinez Grand Slam, Seven Innings from Myers Powers Biloxi to Sweep

Ernesto Martinez of the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

KODAK, TN - Behind a first-inning grand slam from Ernesto Martinez and a seven-inning start from Tobias Myers, the Biloxi Shuckers (67-58, 33-23) swept the Tennessee Smokies (68-57, 32-35) with a 7-3 win in the series finale on Sunday at Smokies Stadium. The sweep was Biloxi's second of the year and their first against the Smokies since 2019.

The Shuckers jumped out early off Smokies' starter Chris Kachmar. Lamar Sparks and Jackson Chourio both singled to start the game and Wes Clarke walked to load the bases with no outs. Ernesto Martinez, batting cleanup in the order, smashed a 393-foot grand slam to right-center, giving Biloxi a 4-0 lead. The grand slam was Martinez's first home run at the Double-A level. After Freddy Zamora singled and stole second, Carlos Rodriguez made it 5-0 with an RBI single to right. Four of Biloxi's five hits in the inning had an exit velocity of at least 100 MPH.

The Smokies got on the board in the bottom of the inning with a triple from Matt Shaw and a wild pitch, making it 5-1. In the third, a double-play scored Andy Weber from third and BJ Murray tallied an RBI single, making it 5-3.

From there, Shuckers' starter Tobias Myers was clinical over his seven innings, tying his career-high. When facing the order for a third time, he retired eight of nine, including five strikeouts. He finished the day by striking out the side in the seventh, making him the first Southern league pitcher to reach 150 strikeouts this year.

With the Shuckers up by two in the ninth, Jackson Chourio lined a 111 MPH single into center, scoring Carlos Rodriguez and Zavier Warren to make it 7-3.

Out of the bullpen, James Meeker worked around a leadoff single with two strikeouts in the eighth. In the ninth, Robinson worked around two singles with a pop-out and two strikeouts, securing the sweep. Myers (9-5) earned the win while Kachmar (2-2) took the loss.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday in Birmingham.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show featuring the Mississippi Army National Guard Pregame Interview. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

