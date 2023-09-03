Birmingham Drops Game 6 14-0 to Montgomery

The Birmingham Barons drop Game 6 to the Montgomery Biscuits by a score of 14-0. In the loss, the Barons collected five hits and used a total of seven pitchers.

In the top of the first, Montgomery snagged the early lead with back-to-back home runs by No. 1 ranked Tampa Bay Rays prospect Junior Caminero and Tanner Murray. The duo hit their home runs off of Barons RHP Jonathan Cannon to give the away team a 2-0 lead.

The Barons bats could not respond as they were put down in order, however, Cannon in the second was efficient in sitting down the Biscuits in four batters. The right-hander allowed his fourth hit of the game to Gionti Turner as the lone base runner of the inning for the opposition.

In the bottom of the second, the Barons offense collected their first hit of the game by Edgar Quero's single. Despite the offense getting over the one inning no-hitter, Aslander Womack smacked into a double play an at-bat later to end the inning and the Barons chances to cut the deficit.

In the top half of the third, the Biscuits continued to add to their lead with three runs in the frame to make it 5-0. Montgomery achieved their runs two swings of the bat, one from Caminero and the other from Bob Seymour. Caminero smacked a hard-hit grounder that jumped over Bryan Ramos' glove to score their first run of the game. Seymour got the other two runs of the inning on one swing of the bat as his second home run of the season happened with Caminero on-base.

Cannon would muster enough from the mound to escape the inning, however, that would be the end of his ninth start as a Baron. The Chicago White Sox No. 11 prospect finished his 3.0 IP allowing eight hits, five earned runs, two walks, three home runs and struck out four. Cannon was relieved to kick off the fourth by RHP Jared Kelley.

Birmingham in the bottom half of the third collected its second hit of the night off of a single by Jason Matthews, that was all the group could get.

The two foes battled to a no run fourth inning, in which Kelley sat down the Biscuits in three batters.

In the fifth, Kelley got himself into some trouble but was able to escape the bases loaded with a double play. Birmingham and Montgomery both strung together two innings of scoreless baseball. Kelley ended his 2.0 IP with zero hits, zero runs, three walks and one strikeout.

RHP Chase Plymell took over for the start of the sixth and allowed four more runs to the Biscuits. Montgomery tallied their runs on a Turner sacrifice fly, a two-RBI double by Murray and a single by Seymour. Plymell only pitched the one inning as he allowed three hits, four earned runs, two walks and one strikeout.

After the bottom of the sixth being another three-up three-down against the Barons, LHP Fraser Ellard took the mound at the top of the seventh. Ellard allowed two hits in the otherwise efficient inning as he sat the Biscuits down in five batters.

The Barons tried to get things going in the bottom half of the seventh with their three, four and five hitters scheduled up. Birmingham in the seventh threatened with back-to-back singles by Wilfred Veras and Quero but could not push past the final obstacle of bringing a runner home.

The Biscuits continued to pad their lead by scoring five runs in the top of the eighth to bring the game total to 14-0. Montgomery tacked on the runs by a Caminero home run, Heriberto Hernandez RBI single and a Evan Edwards three-run home run. In the inning RHP Yoelvin Silven was the guilty party, with the five earned runs, five hits and two home runs in the inning.

Silven only managed to go 0.1 innings pitched as he was ejected, forcing LHP Gil Luna to rush out the bullpen for the final two outs of the inning. Luna managed the final two outs in two strikeouts in eight pitches.

The Barons bats in the bottom half of the eighth looked to be heating up as Terrell Tatum doubled with one out. The inning, however, ended on two consecutive strikeouts.

Birmingham in the top half of the ninth decided to turn over the mound to catcher Ivan Gonzalez. Gonzalez ended the inning in five batters, allowing a single and a walk. The Barons in their final opportunity of the night at the plate were sat down in three batters.

The Barons drop the series 5-1 and finish with an overall record of 4-8 against the Biscuits. Birmingham does get the pleasure of not having to travel next week as they will have their final home stand of the year against the Biloxi Shuckers.

