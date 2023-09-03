Biscuits Cruise Past Barons in Series Finale, 14-0

September 3, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Biscuits (70-56) brought the hammer down against the Birmingham Barons (46-80) on Sunday afternoon at Regions Field, using 19 hits and five home runs to claim a 14-0 victory.

The rout began in the first inning when Junior Caminero and Tanner Murray launched back-to-back home runs to claim a 2-0 lead. It is the fifth time that Montgomery has recorded back-to-back home runs in a game this season, and the second one that Caminero was involved in.

The third baseman struck again during the third with a single on a sharp ground ball to left field, allowing Kenny Piper to score. Bob Seymour followed with a two-run homer over the wall in center field to put the Biscuits ahead 5-0 going into the fourth.

Cole Wilcox (4-8) had an outstanding day during his 23rd start on the mound for Montgomery, striking out five and allowing two hits over five innings of play.

Gionti Turner brought in the first run of the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly to Terrell Tatum in center field. Not long after, Murray blew the game open with a two-run double to right field as the lead expanded to eight runs. Seymour completed the four-run frame with an RBI-single that made the score 9-0.

Despite already having three multi-run innings throughout the game, the largest one did not occur until the eighth inning. Caminero recorded another home run while an RBI-single for Heriberto Hernandez preceded a three-run shot by Evan Edwards that extended the lead to 14 runs.

Montgomery matched a team record and season high with five home runs during tonight's contest. The last time the Butter and Blue recorded that total in a game was on May 25 against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The Biscuits' bullpen built off the solid performance of Wilcox by allowing only three more hits and striking out six. The 11 combined strikeouts were enough to set a new team record for strikeouts in a season, passing the previous mark of 1,211 set during the 2018 campaign.

The Barons were unable to make a response as Montgomery cruised to a 14-0 win. Wilcox earned the win while Jonathan Cannon (1-3) took the loss after allowing five earned runs off eight hits and two walks, including three home runs.

Caminero finished the evening with three hits in four at-bats along with four runs and three RBIs. The Rays' top prospect extended his on-base streak to 37 games with the performance, tying Evan Longoria for the second-longest streak in team history.

The Biscuits return to Riverwalk Stadium for one more regular season series against the Chattanooga Lookouts starting on September 5. The series will include a Fan Design T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, August 7; Military Appreciation Night presented by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 9; and will close with a 2024 Schedule Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 10.

Southern League Stories from September 3, 2023

