Martin Shines, Birds Shutout in 1-0 Loss to GreenJackets

April 13, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Wednesday night brought another pitcher's duel as the Augusta GreenJackets managed to score only one run and win the game 1-0 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night. The win moved Augusta to 3-2 on the season, while Myrtle Beach dropped their first home game of the season to move to 2-3.

Myrtle Beach racked up just two hits for the evening coming from Liam Spence (1-3) and Felix Stevens (1-3) and only put three runners on base for the night. The lineup struck out nine times and walked just once in the defeat.

All five games in the early season have featured double-digit strikeouts from the Pelicans pitching staff with 13 more coming on Wednesday night's game. Luis Devers (0-1) took the loss after starting the first 3 1/3 innings and allowing the only earned run of the night off five hits. Riley Martin was the star out of the bullpen, retiring 14 of the 15 batters faced in relief with a career-high eight strikeouts to just one walk.

Augusta needed just one run for their victory as Geraldo Quintero (2-4, RBI, 2B) brought it home with a single in the second inning. As a team, the GreenJackets left eight on base while going 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Augusta was held to a single run for the second night in a row.

Tyler Owens (1-0) spun five scoreless innings in his first start of the season to earn the win with just one hit allowed and five strikeouts to just one walk. Juan Mateo picked up his first save of the year after retiring the Birds in order in their half of the ninth.

It was a rough start for Devers and the Pelicans as the GreenJackets got two hits in his first five pitches. Quintero started off the game with a double and moved to third on a single by Brandol Mezquita with one out to put runners on the corners. Mezquita was picked off by Devers at first and Stephen Paolini grounded out to first to end the inning as the Pelicans escaped unharmed.

Augusta took the lead and scored the only run in the top of the second inning. After Devers struck out the first two batters, Kadon Morton worked a walk and Antonio Barranca hit an infield single to third. Brian Klein worked a walk on a 3-2 count to load the bases and Quintero knocked in the run with a line-drive single to left to put the GreenJackets in front 1-0. Cal Conley flew out to center field to end the inning.

While the Pelicans pitching staff held Augusta hitless from the fourth inning until the end of the game, the Birds bats could never get going. Myrtle Beach got their first hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth with a two-out single from Spence, but he was left on base with a Yeison Santana pop out to short.

Felix Stevens singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh but could not advance after a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Kevin Alcantara drove a 1-1 pitch to deep right-center field, but it came to a rest just before the warning track as Morton made the catch to end it.

With the series tied 1-1, the Pelicans and GreenJackets will face off for the third game of the week on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

