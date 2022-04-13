Columbia Fireflies April 13 Game Notes vs Charleston

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium tonight. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and Charleston goes with righty JJ Goss (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Columbia returns home April 19 to face the Down East Wood Ducks for the first time in franchise history. The homestand will include our first Dog Days of Summer, a t-shirt giveaway and a spectacular fireworks show! For more information, visit columbiafireflies.com.

VALDEZ'S THREE RBI NIGHT PROPELS FIREFLIES TO 6-2 WIN: The Columbia Fireflies used three RBI from their third baseman and a three run ninth to halt a Charleston RiverDogs rally and win the series opener 6-2 Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. A Fireflies three spot in the sixth helped keep the RiverDogs at bay. Carter Jensen led the frame off with a walk and moved to the second station when Guillermo Quintana kept the line moving when he deposited a single to left. Then, with one out, Omar Hernandez smoked a double to left to score Jensen. The next batter, Enrique Vasquez bounced out to second, which was enough to plate Quintana and put the Fireflies up 6-2. Following a Darryl Collins lead-off single, Vasquez got the party started for the Fireflies, plating the left fielder with a double to left-center field in the second inning. The young infielder wasn't done there. Vasquez kept it going with a second RBI double in the fourth to score Omar Hernandez. The third baseman finished with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, which is tied for his career-high.

THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKING: Last night, the Columbia Fireflies pitching staff held Charleston to only two hits and one earned run, but there was plenty of traffic on the bases. The Fireflies issued a season-high 12 walks. The RiverDogs had the bases loaded multiple times and left them stranded, allowing the Fireflies to walk away with the series opener win. The trend has been concerning for the pitching staff, which has issued 36 walks in as many innings to start of the season. That trails only Fayetteville (0-4) for the most walks in the Carolina League this season. Fayetteville has issued 37 free passes in their first 39.2 innings of the campaign.

THE KC SLAMMER STRIKES GOLD: Catcher Carter Jensen hit his first homer of the season and second of his career last night. They Royals' third round pick has started hot for Columbia, collecting one hit in each of his first four games in the circuit. Jensen is hitting .267 this season with four runs, two RBI, two walks, a double and a homer. The only other Fireflies hitter to have a hit in each of the first four games in Guillermo Quintana, who is also hitting .267 with a homer and four runs scored.

FINDING HIS GROOVE: After starting out the season with an 0-4 performance, Darryl Collins has the hottest bat in the lineup. Collins has gone 6-11 in his last two games with three doubles and as many RBI to boost his season average to .400.

THE WHAMMER WORKS: Reliever John McMillon became the first Fireflies reliever to appear in multiple games when he pitched a scoreless ninth Tuesday. The Texas Tech product has not allowed a hit or a run in his first two appearances, both of which have lasted one inning.

FORMER BIG LEAGUER LEADS THE CHARGE: This year, the Columbia Fireflies will be led by Manager Tony Peña Jr. Peña Jr. was the Kansas City Royals bench coach in 2021, and has been a member of the Royals' coaching staff since 2020. Peña Jr. spent parts of four seasons in the bigs, three of which were with Kansas City. The shortstop held a .228 average across 327 career games.

