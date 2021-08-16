Martin Named Batter of the Week

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes' first baseman Kyle Martin has been named the American Association's Batter of the Week for August 9th-15th.

In six games last week (including the August 12th suspended game at Chicago), Martin was 9-for-23 (.391) with six runs scored, two doubles, four home runs, and nine RBI. The Greenville, South Carolina native is hitting .297, and leads the American Association in both home runs (28) and RBI (91, 93 unofficially). The 93 RBI are a new Goldeyes' single-season record, passing the 90 driven home by Juan Diaz in 2009. Martin is also one home run shy of the Goldeyes' single-season mark, set by Sean Hearn in 1998 and matched by Diaz in 2009. The American Association single-season record is 31, established by the Chicago Dogs' Keon Barnum in 2019.

Martin is in his third season with the Goldeyes, and his 57 home runs are tied with Harry Berrios (2002-06) for fourth in franchise history. Since July 1st, 2019, the 28-year-old Martin has collected an astounding 192 RBI in his last 198 games played for Winnipeg. Martin led the American Association with 51 RBI during the shortened, 60-game 2020 season.

Martin was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round in 2015 out of the University of South Carolina (Columbia, South Carolina) where he helped the Gamecocks reach the College World Series as a freshman in 2012, and earned NCAA All-American honours as a senior in 2015. A left-handed hitter and fielder, Martin reached the Double-A level twice during his four seasons in the Phillies' organization.

The Goldeyes are 41-37, and sit three losses back of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for the second wild card spot in the American Association North Division.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Tuesday. First pitch at Shaw Park is at 6:35 p.m.

