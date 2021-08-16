American Association Game Recaps

Sioux City Explorers 10, Cleburne Railroaders 9

Logan Milligan tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Sioux City to a 10-9 win over Cleburne Sunday.

Milligan singled in the bottom of the ninth to walk-off the Railroaders.

D.J. Poteet hit a pinch-hit three run home run for the Explorers.

John Nester hit a grand slam to bring in four runs for Cleburne. Osvaldo Martinez, Ramon Hernandez and Chase Simpson added two hits each.

Brandon Boscher received the win for Sioux City and Tyler Wilson took the loss in the bottom of the ninth for Cleburne.

Winnipeg Goldeyes 5, Kane County Cougars 3

Kyle Martin tallied two hits and two RBI for Winnipeg in a 5-3 win over Kane County Sunday.

Kevin Lachance added two hits for the Goldeyes. Dakota Conners tallied one hit and one RBI.

Mark Karaviotis and Dalys Binder tallied one hit and one RBI each for Kane County.

Jorge Gonzalez earned the win and Donnie Hart the save. Connor Berry took the loss.

Milwaukee Milkmen 6, Houston Apollos 2

Aaron Hill picked up two hits and two RBI to lead the Milkmen to a 6-2 win over Houston Sunday.

Cole Sturgeon picked up three hits for Milwaukee. Leon Trowbridge added two hits and David Washington two RBI.

Hudson Bilodeau and Jared Gay tallied one hit and one RBI each for Houston.

Christian Young picked up the win and Sam Wells the loss.

Sioux Falls Canaries 3, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 1

Jabari Henry drove in two runs to lead the Canaries to a 3-1 win over Fargo-Moorhead Sunday.

Chris Gotta picked up two hits for Sioux Falls. Trey Michalczewski added one hit and one RBI.

Kevin Krause tallied one hit and one RBI for the RedHawks.

Tyler Garkow picked up the win and Caleb Frare the save for Sioux Falls. Bret Helton took the loss.

Lincoln Saltdogs 2, Gary SouthShore RailCats 0

Ryan Long drove in one run to lead the Saltdogs to a 2-0 win over Gary SouthShore Sunday.

Justin Byrd doubled and scored for the Saltdogs.

Billy Cooke picked up two hits for the RailCats.

Kyle Kinman picked up the win and James Pugliese the save. John Sheaks took the loss.

Chicago Dogs 11, Kansas City Monarchs 2

Michael Crouse picked up three hits and three RBI to lead the Dogs to an 11-2 win over Kansas City Sunday.

Danny Mars and Johnny Adams added two hits and one RBI each for Chicago.

Ryan Grotjohn tallied one hit and one RBI for Kansas City.

Michael Bowden picked up the win for Chicago. Keyvius Sampson earned the loss for Kansas City.y

