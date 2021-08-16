Home Runs Help Milkmen to Sweep of Apollos

August 16, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Franklin, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen played long ball against the Houston Apollos on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, swatting 3 home runs en route to a series and season sweep of the visitors.

The Apollos scored first for the third game in a row, plating their first run when left fielder Hudson Bilodeau doubled home Jordan Pontious. Two batters later, designated hitter Jared Gay knocked a base hit to score Bilodeau.

Logan Trowbridge had something to say about the early runs though, jacking a solo home run well over the left field fence to make it 2-1 Houston after the first inning.

The Milkmen used some trickery in the bottom of the second to tie the ballgame as Brett Vertigan laid down an impeccable bunt that he legged out for a single. Trowbridge layed down a bunt of his own, beating it out for another single and advancing to second on an errant throw from third baseman Aaron Takacs. Vertigan took the opportunity to put on the jets, scoring from first base as the ball bounced into a cranny in foul territory.

"We just saw that their third baseman was back on both of [the bunts] so we were just trying to spark a rally and it worked out," Trowbridge said about the back-to-back bunts.

David Washington gave the Milkmen the lead in a more traditional way, blasting his 17th home run of the year to right field, giving Milwaukee a 4-2 advantage.

"I think we've been swinging the bat a little bit better and having good at bats so we're just scratching across runs. We're just battling for 9 innings so if you do that and play hard every day, you're going to win most of your games," Trowbridge said about overcoming their early deficits.

Christian Young pitched his first full start for the Milkmen allowing two runs and striking out four in 5 innings before reliever Takoda Metoxen took over on the hill in the top of the sixth inning.

Milwaukee tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth inning, Sturgeon pulled through with a lead off double and was brought home by an Aaron Hill single.

Hill contributed again in the bottom of the eighth inning hitting his 10th home run of the season and making the score 6-2 Milkmen.

"It felt good, it's been a minute. Anytime you can get more home runs in a week feels good," Hill said

Ryan Boyer came in to close the game on the mound and did not force an issue, giving the Milkmen their 50th win of the season and clinching at least a .500 record.

"We're going to take it one day at a time. Our pitchers have been nasty all season so we just have to go out and hit what we have to hit and play defense the way we've played defense all year," Hill added. "If we do that we're going to be fine. I'm excited."

With 20 games left to go in the season, the Milkmen still reign supreme atop the American Association North Division, leading the Chicago Dogs by 1.5 games as of Sunday afternoon.

The Milkmen will hit the road to take on the Cleburne Railroaders and Kansas City Monarchs before returning home on August 24.

Tickets and more information at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.