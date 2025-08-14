Marsh Madness: USL League One Goal of the Week: Week 23 Winner: Chevone Marsh - Greenville Triumph

Published on August 14, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video













United Soccer League One Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.