Marksmen Unveil Their Home Schedule for 2022-23 Season
July 8, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced their 2022-23 regular season home schedule on Friday afternoon.
The Marksmen had released their home-opening date of Saturday, October 22 earlier in the summer. The home opener will be the only home game in October for the Marksmen.
Fayetteville will host five games in November and five games in December at the Crown Coliseum. The Marksmen will play two weekday games in the late fall and early winter at home-- one the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 23, and one two days after the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, December 27.
The 2023 calendar remains balanced for the Marksmen as well with five games at home in January, February, and March. The Marksmen will play their final two Sunday home games on the last Sunday of January and February respectively and the School Day Game will take place on Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m.
At the close of the season, the Marksmen will play three games in April (Saturday, April 1, Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8).
In total the Marksmen will play three weekday games this season, nine games on Fridays, 12 games on Saturdays, and four games on Sunday.
The Marksmen have also announced that all weekday games will take place at 7:15 p.m. this season. Saturdays will still be played at 6:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.
The full schedule is listed below:
Saturday, October 22
Saturday, November 5
Sunday, November 6
Friday, November 18
Saturday, November 19
Wednesday, November 23
Friday, December 2
Saturday, December 3
Sunday, December 4
Tuesday, December 27
Saturday, December 31
Friday, January 13
Saturday, January 14
Friday, January 27
Saturday, January 28
Sunday, January 29
Friday, February 10
Saturday, February 11
Friday, February 24
Saturday, February 25
Sunday, February 26
Thursday, March 16
Friday, March 17
Saturday, March 18
Friday, March 31
Saturday, April 1
Friday, April 7
Saturday, April 8
