Jansen Signed to Training Camp Roster

The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that Mac Jansen has been signed to the 2022-2023 training camp roster.

Jansen led Roanoke with 29 goals and 60 points in the 2021-2022 season, breaking the franchise's single-season records in both of those categories and earning him an All-SPHL Second Team selection. The five-foot-eleven forward had two hat tricks, recorded seven multi-goal games, and finished with 17 games in which he recorded two or more points for Roanoke. Since joining the Dawgs during the 2018-2019 season, the White Bear Lake, Minnesota native ranks among the franchise's top five in games played (126), goals (48), assists (53), and points (101). He's also the franchise's all-time leader for goals (eight), assists (nine), and points (17) in postseason play.

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

