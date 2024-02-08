Marksmen Sign Tristan Reid, Roni Salmenkangas

February 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Tristan Reid and goaltender Roni Salmenkangas.

Reid, 19, joins the Marksmen from the Charlotte Rush (USPHL) where he has recorded five assists in 15 games played. The six-foot-two, 174-pound winger has played 37 games so far this season and has 19 (5G+14A) points with the Rush, Richmond Generals and 100 Mile House Wranglers (KIJHL).

"Tristan Reid is a kid that's excited to get an opportunity in professional hockey," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "I've had the luxury of getting to know him in the recent past as a member of the Rush. He is a big, strong kid that should have the ability to adjust to pro hockey very well, fitting into the same systems that he's learned in Charlotte that we use here in Fayetteville."

Salmenkangas, 24, has appeared in five games and secured two wins for RoKi in the Finnish Mestis league. In college, the netminder split time with Ferris State and Lindenwood, playing in 72 games and recording a .883 save percentage.

"Roni is an athletic goaltender that played a lot of games over a five-year NCAA Division-I career," said Cruthers. "He will give us the opportunity to win each night he's in the crease."

Reid, Salmenkangas and the Marksmen return to home ice on Saturday, February 10 for Operation Sellout at the Crown Coliseum at 6PM.

