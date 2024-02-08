Knoxville to Rebrand as "Scruffy City Shiners" Friday Night

The Knoxville Ice Bears are rebranding as the Scruffy City Shiners for Friday's home game against Fayetteville. In addition to the new team name, the rebrand also comes with a new logo, color scheme, uniforms and team merchandise. Knoxville first received the "Scruffy City" moniker from a Wall Street Journal article in the early 1980s.

"We're excited to put together a night at the Civic Coliseum that celebrates our city's rich history," said Ice Bears President and GM Mike Murray. "This has been in the works for quite some time and to see it come together is a great credit to our staff and we're looking forward to providing a great event for our fans."

The Shiners will debut their new look with Friday's home game, set for a 7:35 p.m. puck drop. A live jersey auction for select game-worn uniforms will take place immediately following the game while other jerseys and items will be available on DASH Auction. The rebrand is for one night only.

