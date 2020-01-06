Marksmen Sign Gustafsson Before Weekend Series with Macon

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - After 6,000 people pack the Crown, the Marksmen sign F John Gustafsson.

At 6'1, 185lbs Gustafsson hails from Sweden and comes to the Marksmen after spending 4 seasons at NCAA D1 Merrimack College from 2012-2016, posting 19 points in 98 games with the Warriors before turning pro. After his collegiate career, Gustafsson played for 3 teams in the SPHL, scoring 44 points in 87 games going up to the Norfolk Admirals where he would net 17 points in 48 games.

Welcome to Fayetteville, John!

- With the next game for the Marksmen, "World Record Night" on Friday, January 17 as a chance for fans to take part in hilarious games and challenges on the ice and video board, the entertainment and excitement continues to grow around Fayetteville's professional hockey team.

Giving back to the community is at the heart of what the Marksmen do, and the team continues those pursuits with their "MARVEL Super Heroes Join Forces with Cape Fear Valley NICU" Night on Saturday, January 18 . Proceeds from the game's Jersey Auction, Jersey-Off-The-Back Raffle, and special ticket link for the Cape Fear Valley Hospital will go back to support the efforts of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Combining the Super Heroes of MARVEL with the heroes in the NICU, the Marksmen will wear FIVE specialty jerseys representing popular Avengers, while hosting a NICU reunion parade and honoring the Doctors and Nurses of the Unit.

