Marksmen Pack Crown with 6000 Fans for Operation: Sellout

FAYETTEVILLE - The new decade started off with the banging of glass for the Fayetteville Marksmen professional hockey team, as the organization hosted its second-annual Operation: Sellout game - offering tickets for almost every seat at just five dollars - on Saturday, January 4.

Marksmen - in their third-season under the moniker, 18th year of the franchise - reported an astounding 6088 total fans stuffed between the sold-out lower bowl and first 10 rows of the upper bowl; the largest crowd to attend a game since the inception of the Marksmen. This is the second season of the Operation: Sellout promotional night, with the previous taking place in December 2018, where the Crown welcomed 5,444 fans.

Initial ideas behind the promotional night came from Owner/CEO of the franchise, Chuck Norris - who purchased the organization in Spring 2017. Norris - an Army Veteran stationed at Fort Bragg during his time in the service - saw firsthand what hockey in Fayetteville was like under the regimes of the Force and early-days of the FireAntz, and made it his priority to return hockey Fayetteville to its legitimacy, and then exceed it. With a sold-out Saturday to start 2020, the fourth decade of hockey in the All-American City looks to make it the best yet.

"The response for Saturday night's game was frankly incredible. Hundreds of tickets were being purchased every day since we'd officially unveiled the promotion, our phones were blowing up two weeks out, and people were parking two hours prior to the game. It was one of the most exciting lead ups to a game I've ever been a part of," said Norris "The effort, labor, and manpower put into making this event what it was from our entire staff and organization was phenomenal, and I'm proud of the environment our fans created, and the performance we put on as an entertainment destination."

Always promoting more than the hockey game itself, in-arena entertainment delighted the fans with Battle Balls, Chuck-a-Puck (including one fan sinking a puck in a bucket to win $300), an arena-wide performance of the wave, mini-stick rink for the kids, and plenty of fun around the concourse.

With the next game for the Marksmen promoting "World Record Night" on Friday, January 17 as a chance for fans to take part in hilarious games and challenges on the ice and video board, the entertainment and excitement continues to grow around Fayetteville's professional hockey team.

Giving back to the community is at the heart of what the Marksmen do, and the team continues those pursuits with their "MARVEL Super Heroes Join Forces with Cape Fear Valley NICU" Night on Saturday, January 18. Proceeds from the game's Jersey Auction, Jersey-Off-The-Back Raffle, and special ticket link for the Cape Fear Valley Hospital will go back to support the efforts of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Combining the Super Heroes of MARVEL with the heroes in the NICU, the Marksmen will wear FIVE specialty jerseys representing popular Avengers, while hosting a NICU reunion parade and honoring the Doctors and Nurses of the Unit.

For more information on the Marksmen, call their administrative office at (910) 321-0123.

