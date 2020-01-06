Nate O'Brien Signs with Rail Yard Dawgs

January 6, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that defenseman signed Nate O'Brien has been signed to a contract. As a counter move, forward Bobby Watson has been placed on waivers.

O'Brien returns to the Roanoke Valley where he played in 52 games for the Dawgs during the 2018-19 season. The Somerville, Massachusetts native had three goals, six assists and a +1 plus/minus rating during his time with Roanoke. He was with the team for its run to the 2019 President's Cup Playoffs semifinals.

Watson has skated in nine games for the Rail Yard Dawgs and has a goal and three assists.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will take the ice at home for Nickelodeon Double Dare Night with Q99 radio on Friday against the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Fans can vote on who they would like to see get slimed during the first intermission for $1, with proceeds going to the West End Center in Roanoke.

