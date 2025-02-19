Marksmen Sign Green

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Connor Green.

Green, 25, is in his second professional season, and has played 34 games with the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats.

The Tampa Bay, Florida, native has appeared in seven games with Blue Ridge so far this season and has a 1-4-2 record.

Green had been called up to the SPHL once prior to signing with the Marksmen this week- and served as a back-up option for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for a stint in December 2023 that included a game against Fayetteville.

Green and the Marksmen will be in action at 7 p.m. Friday, February 21 at the Crown Coliseum for College Night.

