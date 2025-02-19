Thunderbolts Travel to Pensacola for Weekend Tripleheader

February 19, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: With four points secured following clutch home victories over Quad City and Peoria at Ford Center, the Thunderbolts will look to continue their strong play on the road against the Ice Flyers in Pensacola this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Week In Review:

Evansville built up a 2-0 lead on Friday against Quad City with goals from Tyson Gilmour and Brady Lynn before the Storm rallied to tie the game 2-2 early in the third period. Another goal for Gilmour with 7 minutes remaining proved to be the game-winner for Evansville in a 3-2 regulation win, the late regulation tiebreaker also denying positional rival Quad City a single point that would have been gained with overtime. Despite not scoring first on Sunday, goals from Gilmour and Cameron MacPhee gave Evansville a 2-1 lead over Peoria. Tied 2-2 again early in the third period, clutch goals from captain Matthew Hobbs and Isaac Chapman gave Evansville a 4-2 lead which stuck for the Thunderbolts' victory and weekend sweep.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be on the road for games at Pensacola this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday and Saturday's games will both begin at 7:05pm CT, while Sunday's game begins at 4:05pm CT. Fans can watch the action live on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. There will also be away game watch parties at Parkway Pizza on Evansville's West Side.

Coming Soon:

Next Friday, February 28th, the Thunderbolts will host the Quad City Storm for Superhero Night, featuring specialty Superman game-worn jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, with replica jerseys also available at the Thunderbolts merchandise stand, and there will also be a superhero costume contest. Saturday, March 1st will be Pucks and Paws Night, also against Quad City, where fans can bring their dogs to the game for only an additional $5 per dog. Dog races will be held on the ice during the first intermission. Crypto the Evansville Airport Dog will be handing out fire hydrant doggy bags for the first 100 dogs in attendance, and dogs will be available for adoption in the lobby. Fans can purchase dog tickets and sign up their dogs for races at this link: http://bit.ly/3WQHoWE - more -

Scouting the Opponent:

Pensacola Ice Flyers:

Record: 14-22-6, 34 Points, 10th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Cayden Cahill (14 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Ivan Bondarenko (30 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brody Claeys (10-13-4, .903 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs PEN: 1-1

The Ice Flyers began their weekend in Birmingham with a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday, initially leading 2-1 with goals from Eimantas Noreika and Cayden Cahill before the Bulls rallied to tie the game and win in overtime. Pensacola flipped the script on Saturday, with Noreika scoring first, and Blake Tosto scoring in the third period to force overtime, where Cale List scored the winning goal for Pensacola.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 44 GP, 5 G, 11 A, 16 P, 43 PIM

- Benjamin Lindberg (Worcester Railers, prev. Adirondack - ECHL)

- 15 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 17 PIM

- Anthony Hora (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 11 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 2 PIM

- Ty Taylor (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 1 GP, 1-0-0, .923 SV%

Transactions:

Wed. 2/19: D Jake Jurgeneit signed to contract

Wed. 2/19: D Robin Eriksson placed on waivers

Fri. 2/14: F Tyson Gilmour returned from call-up to Maine (ECHL)

Fri. 2/14: F Jordan Simoneau placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.