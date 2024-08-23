Marksmen Sign Goaltender Brandon Perrone for 2024-25 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Brandon Perrone.

"We're excited to have Brandon back with the Marksmen," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "His competitiveness and exciting style of goaltending add depth for us in the crease. After joining us from college last season, he had an immediate impact on and off the ice."

Perrone, 25, had a five-game debut with Fayetteville last spring, and won three games after a 52-game NCAA Division-I career. In his five professional games, he contributed two assists to the team's offense.

The Hauppauge, New York native joins the list of signed Marksmen as the first goaltender, and fifth player announced for the 2024-25 season. He joins defenseman Nick Parody, and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette and Khristian Acosta.

