Leading Scorer McKinney Re-Signs with Ice Bears

August 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Forward Dawson McKinney has re-signed with Knoxville from the team's protected list. The second-year pro led the Ice Bears with 15 goals and 32 points as a rookie last season.

"I'm very excited to sign back in Knoxville," said McKinney. "It's a great organization and we've got the best fans in the SPHL."

McKinney also led Knoxville with four game-winning goals last season, including three overtime winners. He scored all three goals for his first professional hat-trick in Knoxville's overtime win at Huntsville on Feb. 18.

"Dawson had a good rookie season, but I think there's some untapped potential in his game," said head coach John Gurskis. "I'm expecting to see some growth, maturity and discipline for his sophomore season."

Prior to turning pro, McKinney appeared in 96 games in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals. He put up 64 points in 41 games for the Hamilton Kily B's in the GOJHL during his last junior season in 2022-23 and was named to the All-Star Team.

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, Oct. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.