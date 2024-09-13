Marksmen Sign Forward Austen Long for 2024-25 Season

September 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with forward Austen Long for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Friday.

"We're happy to have Austen back with the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "His ability to think the game will add depth for us up front and his relentless mentality will be exciting to watch. Austen brings a championship mindset to our locker room."

Long, 26, played four games for the Marksmen at the end of the 2023-24 regular season and in one playoff game after finishing his collegiate career, where he played 126 games.

The Minneapolis native recorded 39 points (17g, 22a) at AIC and won two AHA Conference Championships. Long had been a leader on his previous teams and knows what it takes to win championships at high levels of hockey, having won a Clark Cup in 2016-17 with the USHL's Chicago Steel.

Long joins defensemen Nick Parody, Hudson Lambert and Ryan Lieth, goaltender Brandon Perrone and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta, Mason Emoff, Sam Anzai and Cody Moline on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

