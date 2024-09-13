Macon Inks Rookie Forward Ybarra

September 13, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that forward Matteo Ybarra has signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Ybarra, 25, from Rochester Hills, Mich., is set to make his professional debut this season when he suits up for the first time.

He played one season at NCAA D-III Finlandia University, where he recorded 18 points (10g, 8a) in 22 games before transferring for one season to NCAA D-III Trine University last year, recording 20 points (7g, 13a) in 27 games played.

Ybarra and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

