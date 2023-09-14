Marksmen Sign Dalton Hunter for the 2023-24 Season

September 14, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have re-signed forward Dalton Hunter for the 2023-24 season.

Hunter, 25, finished the 2022-23 season with the Marksmen following his graduation from Mercyhurst University. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native scored three goals in seven regular season games wearing the black and orange and played in all three playoff games for Fayetteville.

"Dalton brings over 100 games of NCAA D-I experience to the team," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has the ability to produce while being a big two-way forward that can play anywhere in the lineup."

In college, the 6'3", 209-pound winger was named an alternate captain for the 2020-21 season and recorded 54 (18G+36A) points and 81 PIM in 108 total games for Mercyhurst.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.

Single-game tickets are now on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 16 announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

Jack Patterson

Merritt Oszytko

Michael McChesney

Anthony Yurkins

Dalton Hunter

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

Joey Berkopec

Ryan Lieth

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.