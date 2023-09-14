Marksmen Sign Dalton Hunter for the 2023-24 Season
September 14, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have re-signed forward Dalton Hunter for the 2023-24 season.
Hunter, 25, finished the 2022-23 season with the Marksmen following his graduation from Mercyhurst University. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native scored three goals in seven regular season games wearing the black and orange and played in all three playoff games for Fayetteville.
"Dalton brings over 100 games of NCAA D-I experience to the team," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has the ability to produce while being a big two-way forward that can play anywhere in the lineup."
In college, the 6'3", 209-pound winger was named an alternate captain for the 2020-21 season and recorded 54 (18G+36A) points and 81 PIM in 108 total games for Mercyhurst.
The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.
Single-game tickets are now on sale at marksmenhockey.com.
With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 16 announced players:
FORWARDS:
Connor Fries
Grant Loven
Brennan Feasey
John Moncovich
Ty Readman
Mitchell Hale
Jack Patterson
Merritt Oszytko
Michael McChesney
Anthony Yurkins
Dalton Hunter
DEFENSEMEN:
Nick Parody
Brad Jenion
Joey Berkopec
Ryan Lieth
GOALTENDERS:
Michael Herringer
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from September 14, 2023
- Marksmen Sign Dalton Hunter for the 2023-24 Season - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Thunderbolts Re-Sign Matt Dorsey - Evansville Thunderbolts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Marksmen Stories
- Marksmen Sign Dalton Hunter for the 2023-24 Season
- Marksmen Sign Anthony Yurkins for the 2023-24 Season
- Marksmen Sign Michael McChesney for the 2023-24 Season
- Marksmen Sign Ryan Lieth for the 2023-24 Season
- Marksmen Sign Merritt Oszyt for the 2023-24 Season