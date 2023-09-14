Thunderbolts Re-Sign Matt Dorsey

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the re-signing of forward Matt Dorsey for the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbolts' 2023-24 season will get underway on Saturday, October 21st at Ford Center as they host the Huntsville Havoc.

Dorsey returns to the Thunderbolts after debuting with Evansville late in the 2022-23 season, scoring one goal and 3 points in 7 regular season games, plus another goal in two playoff games. The Wenatchee, Washington native had just completed his college career with the University of Windsor before joining Evansville, scoring 5 goals and 8 points in 28 games between 2021-2023. Prior to college, Dorsey played four seasons of junior hockey, primarily with his hometown Wenatchee Wild of the BCHL, where he tallied 33 goals and 88 points in 104 games. Dorsey also played 38 games of major junior hockey in the WHL, 4 with the Tri-City Americans and 34 with the Calgary Hitmen. On his return to Evansville, here is what Dorsey had to say: "Every good team recognizes how important fan support and home ice atmosphere is to their group's success, which is why I can't wait to get back to Evansville and the electric Ford Center and play for the best fans in the SPHL."

In reaction to re-signing Dorsey, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes commented: "Matt came in and really adjusted to the pro game well. He got a taste of what the game is like and put in the hard work this summer, and I'm looking forward to seeing Matt continue to progress this season."

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

