Marksmen Sign Alex Wilkins

September 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with defenseman Alex Wilkins for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Tuesday.

"We are happy to have Alex back in the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "After joining us at the end of his college season he had an immediate impact on our D-core. He has a high compete level and we look forward to seeing him back on our blue line."

Wilkins, 26, had a five-game, regular season debut and played in one playoff game for the Marksmen after finishing his college career with SUNY-Geneseo.

He recorded his first professional point, an assist, in his debut, which happened to be his birthday. Wilkins played in 99 NCAA Division-III games with SUNY-Geneseo and put up 50 points (10g+40a).

Wilkins joins fellow defensemen Nick Parody, Hudson Lambert and Ryan Lieth, goaltender Brandon Perrone and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta, Mason Emoff, Sam Anzai, Cody Moline, and Austen Long on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

