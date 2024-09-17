Brody Claeys Returns to Macon

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that goaltender Brody Claeys has inked a deal to return to the team for the 2024-25 season.

Claeys, 28, from Dauphin, Manitoba, returns to the Mayhem after a five-game stint with the team last season, where he posted a 2-2-1 record, .938 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average with one shutout.

In Claeys' four professional seasons, he has spent time with five different SPHL franchises, eight ECHL franchises, and was called-up once to the AHL's Utica Comets.

Prior to his professional career, Claeys spent two years at the University of Alaska-Anchorage at the NCAA division-I level, where he recorded a 2.64 goals-against average and 0.913 save percentage in 16 games.

Claeys and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on Saturday, October 19. Guarantee your ticket for Opening Night through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

