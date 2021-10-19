Marksmen Ink Former WHL Prospect Morrisseau

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, are "On the Move with FAMPO" on Tuesday afternoon.

The Marksmen have signed Canadian forward Koby Morrisseau for the 2021-22 season.

"Koby's got good size and good skill," said head coach Cory Melkert, "I know I say it a lot, but it's true, when a guy plays a lot of games in good leagues, it makes a difference in the player he can be here."

Morrisseau will be the youngest rostered player for the Marksmen. He is coming off a junior career where he most recently played in the MJHL with the Dauphin Kings and was their alternate captain.

While he has played 34 games in the MJHL, Morrisseau is best known for a long career in the WHL with the Regina Pats. Morrisseau scored 18 points (8g, 10a) in 83 WHL games split between the Pats and 22 games with the Spokane Chiefs as a 17-year-old.

"We were excited to watch him on film," said Melkert, "I expect him to be a real player for us."

