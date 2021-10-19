SPHL Announces Suspension
October 19, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspension:
Macon's Devin Brink
Macon's Devin Brink has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 2, Macon at Knoxville, played on Friday, October 15.
Brink was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 1:18 of the second period. Brink will miss Macon's game against Peoria on Friday, October 22.
