SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspension:

Macon's Devin Brink

Macon's Devin Brink has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 2, Macon at Knoxville, played on Friday, October 15.

Brink was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 1:18 of the second period. Brink will miss Macon's game against Peoria on Friday, October 22.

