Ferraro, McNair Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Players of the Week

October 19, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Mike Ferraro of the Evansville Thunderbolts and Matt McNair of the Fayetteville Marksmen were named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for October 15-17.

Ferraro, a native of Northbridge, MA, scored the first hat trick of the 2021-2022 season and added a pair of assists in leading Evansville to an opening weekend sweep of Quad City. On Friday, Ferraro recorded his first professional hat trick and added an assist in Evansville's 5-3 win over the Storm. Ferraro scored all three of his goals in a span of 9:35 of the first period. The following night, Ferraro assisted on Evansville's game-tying goal early in the third period as the Thunderbolts went on to a 3-2 shootout win.

McNair, who hails from Calgary, AB, recorded his own four-point night on Friday as Fayetteville rallied from a 1-0 third period deficit to defeat Roanoke 4-1 in their only game on opening weekend. McNair assisted on the Marksmen's first two goals of the third period before scoring twice himself to cap off the comeback over the Rail Yard Dawgs.

Also nominated: Carson Rose, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g), Jacob Barber, Huntsville (1 gp, 1g, 3a), Jimmy Poreda, Knoxville (1-0-0, 1 ga, 23 svs), Dillon Kelley, Macon (0-1-0, 3 ga, 40 svs), Dalton Young, Pensacola (1 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Brett Gravelle, Quad City (2 gp, 1g, 2a, ppg) and Matt Beer, Roanoke (1 gp, 1g)

