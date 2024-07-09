Marksmen Hire Brian Knight as Director of Corporate Partnerships

July 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Knight as Director of Corporate Partnerships.

"Brian has been an ambassador for Marksmen Hockey for many years and we couldn't be happier to welcome him into the office as a vital part of our organization," said Team President Alex Wall. "Brian prides himself on his ability to create and maintain relationships and is a perfect fit for the front office culture that we are continuing to build."

Knight, originally from Titusville, Florida, has called Fayetteville home for nearly 30 years. He retired from the US Army as a Command Sergeant Major in 2018 and had since worked as the area manager for the USO for six years prior to joining the Marksmen.

"I look forward to building lasting relationships with our fans and partners in the community," said Knight.

In his previous role, Brian was instrumental in the activation and distribution of tickets from the Marksmen's Seats for Service initiative and has been a supporter of Marksmen Hockey for many years.

Brian lives in Sanford, N.C., with his wife of 24 years, Heather and they have three children, Branning, 24, Cameron, 21 and Evan, 18. In his spare time, Knight enjoys telling jokes at local open mic nights. He is a lover of all sports.

If you would like to learn more information on Marksmen partnerships contact Brian at Bknight@marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.