Finstrom Returns to Huntsville

July 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the signing of forward Noah Finstrom for the 2024-25 season.

Finstrom, 24, is a 5'10" forward from New Baltimore, Michigan. He played his junior hockey mainly with the Jamestown Rebels (NAHL) where he earned 76 points in 129 games. Finstrom would start his collegiate career in Huntsville with the University of Alabama-Huntsville (NCAA D1) before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. His time in Stevens Point saw him score 25 goals and earn 27 assists for 52 points in 69 games.

This signing marks another UAH Charger becoming a Havoc player, the last player was D Jay Powell who played for the Havoc during the 2021-22 season

"Noah is excited to be returning to Huntsville after playing at UAH for a year." said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "He will add some good speed and skill to our forward group. He can make high-end plays but still plays a solid 200-foot game."

