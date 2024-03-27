Marksmen Claim Eric Dop off Waivers

SPHL

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Eric Dop.

Dop, 25, was claimed off waivers from the Pensacola Ice Flyers Tuesday. The Lewis Center, OH, native has three wins and a .883 save percentage this season.

Last season, he saw action in 11 ECHL games, and played five seasons at the NCAA's Division-I level for Boston College and Bowling Green University.

Dop earned a 57-41-12 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.5 GAA in college.

In a subsequent roster move, Alex Wilkins has been placed on IR.

The Marksmen return to action on the road against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30, before returning to the Crown Coliseum for the final two home games of the regular season.

