Alex DiCarlo Named Player of the Week

March 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #38 Alex DiCarlo!

DiCarlo has been heating up lately for the Dawgs, registering at least one point in eight of his last nine games for Roanoke dating back to February 24 (three goals, five assists in that span). This past weekend against Quad City, the six-foot-one forward recorded a third period goal that cut the deficit to one in what eventually resulted in a 4-3 loss by the Dawgs. On Saturday, the Niagara Falls, Ontario native lit the lamp once again, this time tallying the game-winning goal in overtime off of the assist by CJ Stubbs to give Roanoke a 2-1 win over the Storm.

The 25-year-old rookie has had an excellent season for the Dawgs in his first full season, as DiCarlo has 10 goals and 24 assists in 49 games for Roanoke this year!

