Marksmen Announce New Play-By-Play Voice

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the team's new play-by-play voice Thursday.

Erik Konwinski, 23, from Erie, Pa., has joined the Marksmen as its Communications & Broadcasting Coordinator.

"From the first conversation we had with Erik, it was clear that he would be able to make an immediate impact with our organization," said team president Alex Wall. "Erik is an ambitious, passionate storyteller that will provide fans with a closer look at the Marksmen both on the ice and in the community."

Konwinski served most recently as the director of broadcasting & communications for the Robertson Cup Champion Oklahoma Warriors (NAHL) and held prior positions with the Erie Otters (OHL) while attending Gannon University (PA).

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to join such a great organization in the Fayetteville Marksmen," said Konwinski. "The front office is a top-notch group that works for each other and the community, and on the ice, the team is on the cusp of something great. I can't wait to experience the next chapter of Marksmen history with the incredible fans all over the Sandhills!"

Konwinski started his broadcasting career as the voice of the USPHL's Lake Erie Bighorns, and host of sports talk radio on 90.5 WERG FM en route to earning his B.A. in Digital Media Communications from Gannon in 2022.

"Erik brings a dynamic, creative skillset with him that will help us beyond his role behind a microphone," said Wall. "He will be a strong addition to the team as we continue to expand the relationship between the Marksmen and the rest of the Fayetteville community."

