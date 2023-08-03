Rivermen Sign Hayden Hulton

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have signed forward Hayden Hulton to the roster ahead of the 2023-24 season. Peoria will be Hulton's second SPHL destination in his professional career. He also stands as the first player signed by the Rivermen that did not play for Peoria during the 2022-23 campaign.

A native of Kingston Ontario, in Canada, played five seasons of Canadian University hockey with Carleton University. Hulton broke out into the SPHL during the 2019-2020 season with the Evansville Thunderbolts. Standing tall at 5'10, 181 lbs, Hulton notched 12 points in his shortened rookie season.

Following Evansville's COVID pause of 2020-21, Hulton was given additional responsibilities with the Thunderbolts as he was named one of the team's alternate captains due to his leadership capabilities. Hulton's 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) were the best of his career as he was top ten in Thunderbolt scoring that season. He played in both playoff games for Evansville in their first-round loss to the Huntsville Havoc. The 2022-23 campaign marked Holton's elevation to captain of the Thunderbolts, that season Hulton netted 16 points (2 goals, 14 assists) in 46 games played.

Hulton is the third forward signed by the Rivermen this season and the first newcomer to the roster.

