Marksmen Add Three New Pieces

November 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the additions of forward Curtis Judd, defenseman John Aonso and goaltender Mason Beaupit Wednesday, ahead of their weekend series against the Quad City Storm.

Judd, 26, joins the team on a 5-game PTO after playing one game for the Evansville Thunderbolts. The West Newton, Mass. native is in his first professional season after spending the previous five with the University of Southern Maine.

"Curtis adds size and skill to our group up front, and we're excited to see what he brings to the team," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He has the ability to finish plays and provide offense for us."

In 83 collegiate games, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound forward scored 29 goals and recorded 68 points, and was named on the 2022-23 NEHC Second Team All-Conference.

Aonso, 25, played four games and notched an assist with the Peoria Rivermen so far this season, and began his professional career partway through the 2023-24 campaign in Australia.

"John brings a physical presence with his game and we are excited to see his impact to our defensive core. We're happy to have him become a part of the Marksmen family," said Sharkey.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman played college hockey at SUNY-Fredonia, where he logged 66 games and 15 points (3g+12a).

Beaupit, 21, was selected 108th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and started the 2023-24 season with the Peoria Rivermen after finishing his Major-Junior play. In 93 WHL games with the Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg Ice, the Surrey, British Columbia, product came away with a 40-40-7 record and .889 save percentage.

"We're very excited to welcome Mason into our lineup," said Sharkey. "He is a high-level talent that will round out our crease well."

Judd, Aonso and Beaupit will join the Marksmen for a weekend series visiting the Quad City Storm before returning home for Hockey Fights Cancer on Friday, November 15. Single-game tickets to HFC and all 2024-25 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

