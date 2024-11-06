Helland Activated to Roster; Ensor to 30-Day IR

November 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears made a trio of roster transactions Wednesday afternoon ahead of the team's first three-game weekend of the season. Forward Lucas Helland has been activated from the IR while defenseman Seth Ensor was placed on the 30-day IR and forward Connor Graham was waived, head coach John Gurskis confirmed.

Holland appeared in Knoxville's first two games of the season against Evansville before landing on the 14-day IR. He's in his first season with the Ice Bears after spending the previous two seasons with the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the FPHL.

Ensor is in his second season in Knoxville and fourth in the SPHL. He appeared in Knoxville first three games of the season.

The Ice Bears visit Pensacola to face the Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday before wrapping up the weekend in Huntsville on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.